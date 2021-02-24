 Skip to main content
Mary Rebecca Williams -- Monroe, N.C.
Mary Rebecca Williams

Mary Rebecca Williams

MONROE, N.C. -- Mary Rebecca Williams, 74, 3024 Kansas City Drive, Monroe, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends are welcome to contact her sister, Martha Williams, at 803-479-6149.

Funeral services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

