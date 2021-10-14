 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Ragin -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Mary Ragin -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ragin

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Mary Ragin, 71, of 1889 Dellwood Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.

Ms. Ragin passed away Monday, Oct. 11, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News