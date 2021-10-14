Mary Ragin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Mary Ragin, 71, of 1889 Dellwood Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.
Ms. Ragin passed away Monday, Oct. 11, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
