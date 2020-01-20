{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mary L. "Puff" Cheeseboro, 75, of 919 Glover St., Orangeburg, passed Jan. 18, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

