Mary Primus -- St. George

St. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Ms. Mary Primus, 81, of St. George, will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. General Britt Jr. officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

