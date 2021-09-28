Mary Polasky -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Funeral services for Mary Collier Polasky, 69, of Denmark, will be held 2 o'clock p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Denmark with the Rev. Matt Thomas and the Rev. Andy Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 12:30 in the church sanctuary.

Burial will be held in the Denmark Cemetery. The family has asked honorary pallbearers to be members of the Living Stones Sunday School Class and Members of the Denmark Fire Department. The family has asked that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, Local Missions Fund, Denmark, SC 29042. Mrs. Mary passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was the daughter of the late William Elvie Collier and Leeanna Wright Collier and was married to James “Jim” Polasky. Mary retired after 45 years as a bookkeeper from Home Federal Savings & Loan in Bamberg. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Denmark where she previously served as director of WMU, taught the children's choir and was very involved with the Community Outreach Missions. Mary enjoyed ceramics, tole painting and cross stitching and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.