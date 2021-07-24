Mary Plush Shuler -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Plush Shuler, 83, of Cordova, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment in New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. John Wolfe is officiating.

Mrs. Shuler peacefully left this earth to be with God in her new Heavenly home on Sunday, July 18, at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

Due to COVID-19, the family is accepting limited guests at the residence, 385 Riley Road, Cordova, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Barbara P. Ellison, at 803-536-0854, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

