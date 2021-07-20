Mary Plush Shuler -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mrs. Mary Plush Shuler, 83, of Cordova, peacefully left this earth to be with God in her new Heavenly home on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is accepting limited guests at the residence, 385 Riley Road, Cordova, between the hours of 4-8 p.m. daily. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Barbara P. Ellison, at 803-536-0854 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

