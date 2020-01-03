ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mary Olivia Crosby, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. The Rev. Keith Vaughn will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Murphy, Jerry Crim, Wayne Crim, Jim Taylor, Britton Taylor and Ted Crosby.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Annie B. Dixon Sunday School Class from Columbia Road Church of God.
Mrs. Crosby was born on Dec. 16, 1930, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Gilmore Boltin and the late Lurine Cook Boltin. She was a member of Columbia Road Church of God. Mrs. Crosby was predeceased by her husband, C. Eugene Crosby.
Survivors include her children, Dianne Hodge (George) of Summerville, Dennis Crosby of Cordova, Sylvia All (Richard) of Barnwell; grandchildren, Mike, Jason, Amy, Mandy, Jennifer, April, Kayla, Koltan; 14 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Morningside as well as Grove Park Hospice for all of their love and support.
Memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice at 1324 Grove Park Dr., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
