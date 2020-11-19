Mary O. Simpson -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE – Funeral services for Mary O. Simpson, 93, of 955 Calhoun St., Rowesville, will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

She died Thursday, Nov. 12, at her residence following an extended illness.

Burial will be held in Peter Bowman Cemetery in Rowesville.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask.

