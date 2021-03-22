Mary Nez Brooks Cantrell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Nez Brooks Cantrell, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away March 20, 2021.
Mary was the wife of the late James Ray Cantrell.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Mary was born in Hackleburg, Alabama, a daughter of the late Claude Spencer Brooks and Eva Dexter Cantrell Brooks. She had retired as a Seamstress Supervisor. Mary enjoyed being with her family and friends, and gardening in her flower and vegetable gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Glenda J. Dantzler (John); grandsons, John Norman Dantzler III and James William Dantzler (Laura); great-grand child, Anna Lee Dantzler; and daughter-in-law, Donna Cantrell.
She was predeceased by her son, Bobby Ray Cantrell, and her grandson, Timothy Ray Cantrell.
