BROOKLYN, NY/ST GEORGE, SC - Funeral service for Mary Nell Stewart, 95 of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of St. George, SC, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, SC with the Rev. Terry Parler and Rev. Dr. McKinley Ravenell officiating. Burial will be held in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.