{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Mary Murphy Miller, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center.

Mrs. Miller was a 1951 graduate of Orangeburg High School. Mary was also a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed serving in the Harmon Circle. Additionally, Mrs. Miller volunteered at Lexington Medical Center for more than 18 years. During her time with LMC, she joined the Red Hat Society of LMC, where she developed many special friendships with others.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynne Maxey; granddaughters, Brandi Benton and Amanda M. Purvis; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Brodie and Michael; and a special cousin, Joyce Wolfe (Jimmy) of Cope. Those that preceded her in death include her first husband, Mr. Lynn Williamson; second husband, Mr. Yost Miller II; and son-in-law, John Maxey.

The memorial service for Mrs. Miller will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Receiving of friends will occur one hour prior to the service at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Scott Efird, Dr. Rev. Thom Jones and the Rev. Reggie Rowell will officiate.

Memorials can be made to the Foundation at Lexington Medical Center and/or LMC Volunteer office, 2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169.

Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 4
Receiving of Friends
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Ashland United Methodist Church
2600 Ashland Road
Columbia, SC 29210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Receiving of Friends begins.
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Ashland United Methodist Church
2600 Ashland Road
Columbia, SC 29210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments