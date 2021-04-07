Mary Murdock Jennings -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mary Murdock Jennings, 79, of Bamberg, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Pruitt Health Care of Estill.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, in the Claflin United Methodist Church cemetery, Bamberg.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, in the Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary.The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.
