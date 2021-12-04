Mary McKelvie Green -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Mary McKelvie Green, 73, of 151 Restwood Court, Santee, and formerly of 9665 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church Cemetery with interment to follow. The Rev. Edward Prince is officiating.

Mrs. Green passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family will receive guests at the residence between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m. daily. Please follow all COVID-19 protocol and wear your masks. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.