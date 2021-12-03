 Skip to main content
Mary McKelvie Green -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Mary McKelvie Green, 73, of 151 Restwood Court, Santee, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family will receive guests at the residence between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m. daily. Please follow all COVID-19 protocol and wear your masks. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

