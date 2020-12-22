Mary Margaret (Vereleen) Greene Gardner -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS – Mary Margaret (Vereleen) Greene Gardner, 74, of St. Matthews, departed her earthly home after an abundant life to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 18, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. She was born on April 6, 1946, to the late Mr. John Greene and the late Mrs. Mary "Emma" Anderson Greene in St. Matthews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, in the New Bethany Baptist Church cemetery, Fort Motte. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.