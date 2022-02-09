Mary Margaret Dempsey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Margaret Dempsey, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Feb. 5, 2022. She was the wife of the late Franklin Dempsey.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg. A visitation will be held immediately following the service in the church family center. Burial after the visitation will be private for the family. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Mary Margaret was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Carl Louis Gordon and the late Florence Thomas Gordon. She was a graduate of Arkansas High School and later obtained an associate degree in banking. Mary was the trust assistant for First National Bank. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, as well as a member of the Wisteria Garden Club and the Red Hat Club. She volunteered at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. She was an avid Gamecock fan but also loyal to her Arkansas Razorbacks. She was blessed to have a large extended family that she was very proud of.

Survivors include daughters, Carla Keener Orangeburg and Karen Ferry (Stephen) of Orangeburg; three sons, Bobby Keener (Vicki) of Fouke, Arkansas, Doug Keener (MaryAnn) of Virgina and Demp Dempsey (Paula) of Little Rock, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Dempsey; 10 grandchildren, Josh Keener (Whitney), Raven Yonemura (Makoto), Ryan Keener (Katie), Megan Margaret Smith (Scott), Joseph Dempsey (Michelle), Matthew Dempsey (Jamie), Jeff Dempsey, Dustin Keener (Kristin), Zach Keener and Blake Keener; 16 great-grandchildren, Nolan, Emi, Owen, Charli, Ben, Beckett, Daisy, Hank, Seth, Addison, Jacob, Allie, Jai, Ajna, Jack and Julia.

Mrs. Dempsey was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Kaleb; and her brother, Robert C. Gordon.

Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

