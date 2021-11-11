Mary M. Williams -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Mary M. Williams, 65, of 1805 Devine St., Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will receive guest at the residence of her niece, Nyaisha Miller, 1210 Glenfield Circle, Apt. F-5, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

