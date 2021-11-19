Mary M. Williams -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary M. Williams, 65, of 1805 Devine St., Columbia, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Williams passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

The family will receive guests at the residence of her niece, Nyaisha Miller, 1210 Glenfield Circle, Apt. F-5, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

