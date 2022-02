HOPKINS -- Mary M. Riley Bryant, 71, of Hopkins, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 12, at Holy Temple Outreach Ministry, 147 Madear Lane, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in the Riley Jamison Cemetery in Islandton.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.