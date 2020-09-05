Mary M. Dunning -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mrs. Mary M. Dunning, 85 years of age, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Mary was born in Smoaks, a daughter of the late Henry D. Myers and Lila Mae Myers. She was a member of Santee Bible Baptist Church; she loved reading her Bible, attending the senior center, and doing Bible studies with the children of the community.

Graveside services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Myers Cemetery near Cope. The family will receive friends one hour before services at the graveside. Pallbearers are Will Mersereau, Jeffery Mixon Jr., Kinard Craven, Nick Craven and Mike Mixon.

She is survived by seven children, Ernie Mixon of Moncks Corner, Patricia Rowland of Charleston, Sandra Craven of Summerville, Sidney M. Mixon Jr. of Holly Hill, Jeff Mixon (Paige) of Orangeburg, Kenneth E. Mixon of Orangeburg and Michael D. Mixon of Santee; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell S. Dunning, and Sidney Mixon Sr., and one grandson Dustin Mixon.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to a loyal friend, Peggy Weatherford, and Amedisys Hospice.

The family suggest memorials be made to Santee Bible Baptist Church, 9750 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee, SC 29142.

Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com.