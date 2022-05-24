Mary Louise Zeigler --- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Louise Zeigler, 72, of Orangeburg, passed away May 22, 2022. She was the wife of Henry Zeigler Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry French officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2750 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. At other times, friends may call or visit the residence of Doug and Michelle Antley. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Billy Morton, Jackie Nettles Jr., Mark Walling, Guy Moorer, Chris Felder, Jett Crosby, and Scott Stroud.

Louise Zeigler was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Colie Henry Canaday and the late Mary Elizabeth Young, where she grew up and spent most of her life. In her younger years, she worked as a PCA at the Methodist Homes and, later, was a private caregiver for 8-10 years. Mary Louise loved to travel with her husband. They traveled to Florida to visit her daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids, and traveled to North Carolina and South Carolina frequently to visit the rest of the family. She loved to play Canasta, Uno, Spades, and Solitaire with her friends and family. She suffered with Rheumatoid Arthritis and other autoimmune diseases for the last 15-20 years, limiting her ability to get around.

She is survived by her husband of the home; sister, Emily Farr; daughter, Melissa Antley Georgianna (Pete); two sons, Doug Antley (Michelle) and Ryan Givens (Michelle); two step children, Steve Zeigler (Sherry) and Pam Livingston (John). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and she loved spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Henry and Jimmy Canaday and stepson, Henry Zeigler Jr.

The family would like to sincerely thank Jolley Acres Nursing Home, Grove Park Hospice and The Regional Medical Center for all of their care and support.

In our hearts you will always be. Your love, your voice, and your smile are forever imprinted in our minds, so loved and so missed.

