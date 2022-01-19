 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Louise Waymer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside service for Mary Louise Waymer, 76, of 226 Eastwood Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Cameron, with interment to follow. The Rev. Dr. H.S. Capers, pastor, is officiating.

There will be no viewing at graveside.

Public viewing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines. Mask required.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting visitors at the residence. However, you may contact her daughter, Anna Footman, by phone at 803-682-2321 and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

