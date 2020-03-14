Mary Louise Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Mary Louise Keitt, 75, of 2519 Russell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Ephriam D. Stephens is officiating.
Ms. Keitt will be placed in the in the church one hour prior to service.
You have free articles remaining.
Ms. Keitt passed away on Tuesday, March 9, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Family and friends may call at the residence, 2519 Russell St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.