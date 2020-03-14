Mary Louise Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Mary Louise Keitt, 75, of 2519 Russell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Ephriam D. Stephens is officiating.

Ms. Keitt will be placed in the in the church one hour prior to service.

Ms. Keitt passed away on Tuesday, March 9, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 2519 Russell St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

