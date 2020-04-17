Mary Lou Williams -- Charlotte, N.C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Lou Williams, 56, of 1811 Pewsbury Road, Charlotte will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday,

April 18, 2020, at Island Cemetery with the Rev. Alphonso Fogle officiating.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions,

the graveside services will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.

There will be no public viewing at the funeral home, however, feel free to express online condolences to the family

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter Tip Sellers, 589 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, between the hours of 2

and 9 p.m. daily, and at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

