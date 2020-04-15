Mary Lou Williams -- Charlotte, M.C.
Mary Lou Williams -- Charlotte, M.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mrs. Mary Lou Williams, 56, of 1811 Pewsbury Road, Charlotte, passed away at her residence on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Tip Sellers, 589 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, between the hours of 2 and 9 p.m., and at the funeral home.

