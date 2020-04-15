Mary Lou Williams -- Charlotte, M.C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mrs. Mary Lou Williams, 56, of 1811 Pewsbury Road, Charlotte, passed away at her residence on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Tip Sellers, 589 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, between the hours of 2 and 9 p.m., and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.