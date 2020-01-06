{{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- Mrs. Mary Lou Dickey Johnston, 89, of Neeses, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Jan. 2, 2020.

She was predeceased by her parents, David J. Dickey and Dorothy Fogle Dickey; her husband, Horace B. Johnston Jr.; son, the Rev. H. B. (Buzzy) Johnston III; daughter, Patricia (Patty) Johnston; brother, D. J. (Marjorie) Dickey and nephew, David Dickey. She is survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Ruth Carroll; nieces and nephews, Cindy (Jim Wolfe) Daniels, Melinda (Mark) Jones, Kyle (Kim) Dickey, Amanda (Dan) Peeples, Dennis Dickey, Joel Dickey, Kathy Austin and Jeff Dickey; and a great-great niece and nephew, Kayla Jones and Chad Jones.

Mrs. Johnston was a secretary at the Savannah River Plant and then entered the education field as a teacher, counselor and principal at Norway High School. Later she served as guidance director at Orangeburg High School and then retired as the guidance counselor at Wagener-Salley High School. She was a member of Rocky Swamp Southern Methodist Church and served in many different offices of the Southern Methodist denomination.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Jan. 8, 2020, at Culler McAlhany Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Hucks Sr. and the Rev. John Hucks Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Fogle Gleaton Cemetery in Neeses.

Memorials may be made to the Camp Summers and Manget in Cameron.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to caregivers, Janet, Alfreda, Eunice, Quintilla and Grove Park Hospice.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.

