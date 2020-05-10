Mary Lou Buckner Stoudenmire -- Latta

LATTA – Mary Lou Buckner Stoudenmire, 91, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Pine Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lone Star, with the Rev. Paul Gasque officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta.

Mrs. Stoudenmire was born June 7, 1928, in the Red Bluff community of Marlboro County, the daughter of the late Arnold M. Buckner Sr. and Lucille Cottingham Buckner. She received her bachelor's from Coker College and her master's from the University of South Carolina of Florence. Her love for the children of the community was shown in her career in the Latta public schools as an English teacher and guidance counselor. Mary Lou was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society and South Carolina Education Association. Mrs. Stoudenmire enjoyed being a part of a bridge club for over 60 years. Her dedicated faith in God was shown in the love for her church, Latta Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women.