SUMTER -- Ms. Mary Lou Brailsford, 75, of 3820 Pinewood Road, Sumter, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

