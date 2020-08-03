Mary Lois Nettles -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Mary Lois Young Nettles, 94, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Brian Center in Columbia.

A private graveside service will be held at Pine Hill United Methodist Church at a later date with the Rev. Graham Bennett officiating. The family requests that COVID-19 restrictions be respected.

Mrs. Lois was born on June 16, 1926, in Neeses. She was the daughter of the late James Clifton and the late Mary Ellen Bruner Young. She was married to Thomas Ervin Nettles until his death in 1999. She was also predeceased by sons, Joseph Arnold Nettles and Richard Anthony Nettles; siblings, Susie Goodwin, James C Young Jr., Dorothy Walling, and J.W. Young.

Survivors include her son, Edward Nettles (Marie), daughters, Carolyn Philips (George) and Marilyn Smith; grandchildren, Jeffrey Cupstid, Brian Cupstid (Joy), Bradley Smith, Kevin Nettles (Rene), Kim Stone, Tammy Nettles, Melisa Hallman (Carlton), Raegan Nettles, Ashton Driggers (Corey), Kevin Rozier; sisters, Martha Berry, Margie Rice, and Sherry Wolf (Lennie); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.