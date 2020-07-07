Mary Linda McCaskill Belcher -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Linda McCaskill Belcher, 77, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Mrs. Mary was born June 27, 1942, in Camden. She was the daughter of the late Hoyt McCaskill and the late Pauline Truesdale McCaskill. She was predeceased by her husband, Clark Ryder, and sons, Ray Ryder and Troy Ryder.
Survivors include her children, Mishelle Gagnon (Donald) and Richard Ryder; grandchildren, Kevin Ryder, Desiree Mattingly (Robert), Chelsea Gagnon, D.J Gagnon, Whitney Ryder and Dylan Ryder; and great-granddaughter, Madelyn Mattingly.
