Mary 'Libby' Elizabeth Graham -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Ms. Mary “Libby” Elizabeth Graham, 57, of Bamberg, died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, following a period of declining health.

“Libby” was a daughter of the late Thomas Eugene Graham and Lena Gleaton Graham.

She is survived by her brother, William Graham (Kim) of Bamberg; and a sister, Deborah Jones (Darryl) of Lexington. Additional survivors are several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Darryl Jones officiating.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.