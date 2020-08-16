You have permission to edit this article.
Mary 'Libby' Elizabeth Graham -- Bamberg
Mary 'Libby' Elizabeth Graham -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Ms. Mary “Libby” Elizabeth Graham, 57, of Bamberg, died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, following a period of declining health.

“Libby” was a daughter of the late Thomas Eugene Graham and Lena Gleaton Graham.

She is survived by her brother, William Graham (Kim) of Bamberg; and a sister, Deborah Jones (Darryl) of Lexington. Additional survivors are several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Darryl Jones officiating.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, is in charge of arrangements.

