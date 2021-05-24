Mary Lee Stokes -- New York

NEW YORK -- Ms. Mary Lee Stokes passed away in New York on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Drive-thru viewing for Ms. Stokes is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree, with graveside services following at noon, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee, with Pastor Hiszerchi Stokes officiating.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.