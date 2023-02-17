HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Ms. Mary Lee "Sister" Ravenell, 88, of 441 Ruby Way, Holly Hill, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Greater Friendship AME Church, 3669 Tee Vee Rd., Santee, with Rev. Willie H. Brown, the Pastor, officiating. The casket will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Dantzler Cemetery.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions, including masks, when visiting the church, funeral home, and the residence.

Viewing is scheduled on Friday Feb. 17, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will receive visitors at the residence between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.