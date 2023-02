HOLLY HILL -- Ms. Mary Lee Ravenell, 88, of 441 Ruby Way, Holly Hill, passed away at her residence on Feb. 11, 2023.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will receive visitors at the residence between 3 and 6 p.m. daily; masks will be required. Friends may also call the funeral home.