Mary Lee Goodwin Johnson -- New Haven, Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Mary Lee Goodwin Johnson transitioned peacefully surrounded by her family on May 31, 2022, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1927, in Orangeburg, to the late Hester and William Goodwin. After losing her parents at a young age, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, the late Stacy Booker T. and Della Sumpter. She grew up in Orangeburg County and relocated to New Haven, Connecticut. She married the late Eugene G. Johnson Sr.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Cynthia Harris (Anthony) of Hamden, Connecticut, and Hope Johnson of New Haven; granddaughters, Kimberly Johnson, Tyhessia Ferguson, Monica Lawrence (Marlin), Dominique Wilson (Anthony) and Shallon Johnson; grandsons, Shafiq R.F. Abdussabur (Mubarakah), Andre Johnson (Vicki) and Tommel Johnson; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a loving sister-in-law, Elizabeth Goodwin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene G. Johnson Sr.; daughters, Delores Dee Dee Johnson and Linda G. Johnson; sons, David Johnson and Eugene G. Johnson Jr.; twin brother, John Goodwin; sister, Inez Thomas.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 6, at St. Matthews U.F.W Baptist Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. The burial will take place at Beaverdale Memorial Park.

Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511.

