Mary Lee Felder -- Lithonia, Ga.

LITHONIA, Ga. -- Funeral services for Ms. Mary Lee Felder, 101, of Lithonia, Ga., and formerly of Santee, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 8749 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. is officiating.

Ms. Felder passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

There will be no public viewing at the church service.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

