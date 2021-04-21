Mary Lee Butler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mary Lee Butler, 90, of 1959 Myers Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Mrs. Butler was born Dec. 29, 1930, in Rimini.

Friends and family may express their condolences via visitation at the residence, 1959 Myers Road, Orangeburg, SC or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

