 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Lee Butler -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Mary Lee Butler -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Lee Butler

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lee Butler, 90, of 1959 Myers Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church, 262 St. John Church Road, Cameron, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. H.S. Capers is officiating.

Mrs. Butler passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Public viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021.

Friends and family may express their condolences via visitation at the residence, 1959 Myers Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News