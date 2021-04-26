Mary Lee Butler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lee Butler, 90, of 1959 Myers Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church, 262 St. John Church Road, Cameron, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. H.S. Capers is officiating.

Mrs. Butler passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Public viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021.

Friends and family may express their condolences via visitation at the residence, 1959 Myers Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

