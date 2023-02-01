 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary L. Taylor -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mary L. Taylor

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Ms. Mary L. Taylor of Brooklyn, N.Y., and formerly of Cordova, were held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road. Interment followed at Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk officiated.

Ms. Taylor passed away Jan. 10, 2023, in Brooklyn.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during funeral services.

