ORANGEBURG -- Mary L. "Puff" Cheeseboro, 75, of 919 Glover St., passed Jan. 18, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Victory Tabernacle, 681 Broughton St., with Bishop Michael C. Butler, pastor, and the Rev. Carol Palm presiding.

Burial will be in St. John Baptist Church cemetery, Cameron.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

