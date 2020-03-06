Mary L. Felder -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Mary L. Felder -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary L. Felder

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Mary L. Felder, 83, of 1313 Hillsboro Road, will be held at noon Friday, March 6, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kortney Haigler officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Mrs. Felder died March 2, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Mary Felder, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News