Mary L. Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Mary L. Felder, 83, of 1313 Hillsboro Road, will be held at noon Friday, March 6, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kortney Haigler officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Mrs. Felder died March 2, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

