Mary L. Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mary L. Felder, 83, of 1313 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kortney Haigler officiating.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burial will be held at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Felder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.