Mary L. Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mary L. Felder, 83, of 1313 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kortney Haigler officiating. 

Burial will be held at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

