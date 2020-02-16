Mary L. Croft == Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Mary Emily Lang Croft, 91, of Bamberg, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverends Timmy Gunnells and Robert Lang officiating. Burial will follow in Southend Cemetery, Bamberg.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Folk Funeral Home, Williston.
Mary passed away on Friday, Feb. 14.
Born in Moncks Corner, she was a daughter of the late Joe S. Lang and Bessie Dangerfield Lang; she was married to the late John Wesley Croft for 63 years. She was a graduate of Blackville High School and retired as site manager at the Office on Aging. She was a member of Journey Community Church of Orangeburg. For more than 75 years of her life, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She was a wonderful wife and mother; she enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading. Most importantly she loved reading her Bible, going to church and teaching others about Jesus; she was a virtuous woman.
Survivors include her children, Frances “Lib” (Carl) Gunnells of Olar, Phyllis (Paul) Sandifer of Bamberg, Eileen (Andy) Gunnells of Barnwell, Cindy (Johnny) Williams of Orangeburg; sons, Oneal (Sharon) Croft of Moncks Corner, Wayne (Beth) Croft of Anderson, Bishop Darrell (Mary) Croft of Lexington; sister, Patsy (Bob) Cheverie of Summerville; brothers, the Rev. Dewey (Ann) Lang of The Colony, Texas, the Rev. Robert “Bobby” (Joyce) Lang of Fort Mill, and the Rev. Richard (Joan) Lang of Lexington; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a number of niecesand nephews; and a special friend and neighbor, Virginia Hiers.
In addition to her husband, John Wesley, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mary Ellen Gunnells; sisters, Ruby Crocker and Rita Gartman, and brothers, Oliver Lang, E.J. Lang, Ted Lang and Leon Lang.
Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
