Mary L. Croft == Bamberg

Born in Moncks Corner, she was a daughter of the late Joe S. Lang and Bessie Dangerfield Lang; she was married to the late John Wesley Croft for 63 years. She was a graduate of Blackville High School and retired as site manager at the Office on Aging. She was a member of Journey Community Church of Orangeburg. For more than 75 years of her life, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She was a wonderful wife and mother; she enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading. Most importantly she loved reading her Bible, going to church and teaching others about Jesus; she was a virtuous woman.