Mary Kelly Fogle -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Kelly Fogle, 69, of 2550 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Fogle died Friday, Feb. 7, at her residence following an extended illness.
Viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Zeta Phi Beta will hold a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Fogle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.