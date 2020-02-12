Mary Kelly Fogle -- Orangeburg
Mary Kelly Fogle -- Orangeburg

Mary Kelly Fogle

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Kelly Fogle, 69, of 2550 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Fogle died Friday, Feb. 7, at her residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Zeta Phi Beta will hold a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

