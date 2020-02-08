{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Kelly Fogle, 69, of 2550 Charleston Highway, died Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

