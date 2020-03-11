Mary Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Mary Keitt, 75, of 2519 Russell St., Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 2519 Russell St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Keitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.