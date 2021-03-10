Mary Kearse -- Denmark

DENMARK -- A Celebration of Life service for Mary Alice Scott Kearse, 63, of Denmark, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Denmark, with the Rev. Johnny Brewington officiating.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home and all other times at the home of her sister, Marie New at 1184 Carolina Highwawy, Denmark.

Mrs. Kearse passed away on Saturday, March 6.

Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late Virgil Scott and Elease Lynch Scott, and was married to the late Malcolm Kearse. Mary went to nursing school and received a business degree from Orangeburg Technical College. In 1979, she joined Seibles Bruce Group Insurance Company, where she was an administrative supervisor.