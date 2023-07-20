ORANGEBURG -- On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Mary Kay Doty Hloubi of Orangeburg, SC, moved on to be with our Lord and Savior in eternal peace. She was surrounded by family here on Earth as well as the family that had already passed on and was excitedly waiting to show her Heaven in all its glory.

A memorial service will held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg, SC, with Rev. Eric Winstead officiating.

Mary Kay was born in Nebraska, a daughter of the late Ronald and Gladys (Wingard) Doty; she was number five of six siblings. The family moved to South Carolina when Mary Kay was nine, and that is where she grew up. Upon a move to Tennessee as a young adult, Mary Kay met Mohamed, and moved back to Orangeburg for all of their married life. Along the way, they grew their family by three with the addition of Christopher, then Dalia, then Ahmed and had a wonderful, full life. Mary Kay was formerly a nurse, and eventually left that career to become a homemaker and a partner in the restaurant that both she and Mohamed had so tirelessly built. They were able to take the kids to Syria twice, to see where their father grew up and spend time with his loving family there.

Mary Kay was known throughout St. Matthews, Orangeburg and its surrounding areas for the restaurant both she and Mohamed owned, Town & Country. The restaurant was a shared dream of the two, as well as a gathering place for friends, family and the community. Mary Kay was a fixture at Town & Country, with her manning the front, and Mohamed cooking in the back. In the past few years, Mary Kay was gifted with an amazing daughter-in-law, Paige, who in turn gifted both she and Mohamed their granddaughter, Everleigh. There is no doubt that no grandbaby has ever been loved or cherished more, and she is such a priceless addition to the family. Mary Kay was also able to see her daughter, Dalia, become engaged to Richard Vaughan, as well as Ahmed purchase his first home with his girlfriend, Brook Koumas. She truly was blessed with a wonderful family that she was extremely proud of, and always wanted to host family gatherings and keep in touch as much as possible. Mary Kay was many things; wife, mother, grandmother, sister, "fun" Aunt Bootsie, friend, nurse, world traveler, caregiver, entrepreneur, advisor, and confidant. She was a phenomenal story teller, shoulder to cry on, jokester when a laugh was needed, fierce protector, and a wonderful example of matriarchal strength. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered for her laughter, zest for life and gregarious personality. Until we meet again, we love you so much.

Mary Kay is survived by her beloved husband, Mohamed Hloubi; sons, Christopher (Paige) Hloubi and Ahmed Hloubi; daughter, Dalia Hloubi; granddaughter, Everleigh Hloubi; sister, Pamela (Dusty) Cherry; brother, David (Donna) Doty; and a number of nieces and nephews who are grieving her loss, but rejoicing in her ability to be reunited with family as they walk the golden streets and sing with angels. Waiting for Mary Kay on the other side were her parents; brother, Ronald Doty; sister, Vicki Doty; sister, Michelle Doty; grandparents; in-laws; aunts; uncles; and friends.

If so compelled, please donate to the Rheumatology Research Foundation at https://www.rheumresearch.org/donate.

