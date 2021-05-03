 Skip to main content
Mary Katherine Hicks Eason -- Columbia
Mary Katherine Hicks Eason -- Columbia

Mary Katherine Hicks Eason

COLUMBIA -- Mary Katherine Hicks Eason, 68, passed May 2, 2021, at Agape Hospice House of the Midlands, Columbia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mary Carter, 518 Barnwell Highway, Denmark, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

